The United States Navy Band Performs at the United States Capitol West Steps

250811-N-KT654-1006 Washington (Aug. 11, 2025) The United States Navy Band performing their Capitol Steps concert at the United States Capitol West Steps in Washington D.C. . The United States Navy Band perform concerts and ceremonies across the National Capital region and on national tours. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Daniel Mentzer)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2025 17:36
|Photo ID:
|9253280
|VIRIN:
|250811-N-KT654-1006
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.73 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
