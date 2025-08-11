The United States Navy Band Performs at the United States Capitol West Steps

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250811-N-KT654-1003 Washington (Aug. 11, 2025) The United States Navy Band performing their Capitol Steps concert at the United States Capitol West Steps in Washington D.C. . The United States Navy Band perform concerts and ceremonies across the National Capital region and on national tours. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Daniel Mentzer)