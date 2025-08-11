Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army personnel competing in the Soldier, Noncommissioned Officer, and Junior Officer of the Quarter competition are briefed on the weapons lanes at Minick Field on Day Two of the Soldier, Noncommissioned Officer, and Junior Officer of the 4th Quarter competition in Baumholder, Germany, on Aug. 7, 2025. They are paired off and must travel to each station along the way, which are positioned throughout the base.