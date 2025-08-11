Military aerial firefighting aircraft respond to Colorado wildfires

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A C-130 Hercules, callsign MAFFS 8, has its modular airborne fire fighting system known as MAFFS filled with fire retardant at the Colorado Springs Airtanker Base Aug 12, 2025. MAFFS 8, which is assigned to the 152nd Airlift Wing, Nevada Air National Guard, and MAFFS 5, 302d Airlift Wing, Air Force Reserve, which is taxiing in the background, were launched to provide aerial firefighting support for fires in Colorado at the request of the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC). (U.S. Air Force photo by Kevin Williams)