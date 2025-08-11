Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military aerial firefighting aircraft respond to Colorado wildfires

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2025

    Photo by Kevin Williams 

    302nd Airlift Wing

    A C-130 Hercules, callsign MAFFS 5, taxis to the runway after its modular airborne fire fighting system known as MAFFS was filled with fire retardant at the Colorado Springs Airtanker Base Aug 12, 2025. MAFFS 5, which is assigned to the 302d Airlift Wing, Air Force Reserve, and MAFFS 8, 152nd Airlift Wing, Nevada Air National Guard, were launched to provide aerial firefighting support for fires in Colorado at the request of the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC). (U.S. Air Force photo by Kevin Williams)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2025
    Date Posted: 08.12.2025 16:50
    Photo ID: 9253189
    VIRIN: 250812-F-XV556-1013
    Resolution: 2048x1311
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    MAFFS
    MAFFS 8
    Modular airborne fire fighting system (MAFFS)
    MAFFS AEG
    MAFFS 5
    MAFFS 2025

