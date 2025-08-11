MCTSS New River conducts ASPP class 1-26

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines plan out a simulated air assault mission as part of Assault Support Planning Problem (ASPP) 1-26 at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, Aug. 7, 2025. ASPP provides pilots with the opportunity to plan, brief and lead a company air assault mission prior to attending the Marine Corps’ Weapons and Tactics Instructor course. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Anakin Smith)