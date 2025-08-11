Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCTSS New River conducts ASPP class 1-26

    MCTSS New River conducts ASPP class 1-26

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Anakin Smith 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Wyatt Mathews, from Wyoming, a CH-53E Super Stallion pilot with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 461, Marine Aircraft Group 29, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), studies a map during simulated mission planning as part of Assault Support Planning Problem (ASPP) 1-26 at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, Aug. 7, 2025. ASPP provides pilots with the opportunity to plan, brief and lead a company air assault mission prior to attending the Marine Corps’ Weapons and Tactics Instructor course. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Anakin Smith)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.12.2025 16:50
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, NORTH CAROLINA, US
