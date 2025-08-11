MCTSS New River conducts ASPP class 1-26

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Wyatt Mathews, from Wyoming, a CH-53E Super Stallion pilot with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 461, Marine Aircraft Group 29, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), studies a map during simulated mission planning as part of Assault Support Planning Problem (ASPP) 1-26 at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, Aug. 7, 2025. ASPP provides pilots with the opportunity to plan, brief and lead a company air assault mission prior to attending the Marine Corps’ Weapons and Tactics Instructor course. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Anakin Smith)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2025 16:50
|Photo ID:
|9253114
|VIRIN:
|250807-M-HU274-1040
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|19.54 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
