F-35B forward arming and refueling point

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning ll assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225, Marine Aircraft Group 13, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, prepares to takeoff during a forward arming and refueling point as part of Service Level Training Exercise 4-25 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Aug. 6, 2025. FARPs extend the operational range of a military aircraft, enabling them to remain engaged in combat or support operations without needing to return to a main base and allowing them to complete their mission. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Parker Peichel)