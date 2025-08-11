F-35B forward arming and refueling point

A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning ll assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225, Marine Aircraft Group 13, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, prepares to takeoff during a forward arming and refueling point as part of Service Level Training Exercise 4-25 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Aug. 6, 2025. FARPs extend the operational range of a military aircraft, enabling them to remain engaged in combat or support operations without needing to return to a main base and allowing them to complete their mission. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Parker Peichel)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2025 12:15
|Photo ID:
|9252473
|VIRIN:
|250806-M-GA263-1210
|Resolution:
|5780x3853
|Size:
|905.87 KB
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
