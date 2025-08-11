Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-35B forward arming and refueling point [Image 11 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    F-35B forward arming and refueling point

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Parker Peichel 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning ll assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225, Marine Aircraft Group 13, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, prepares to takeoff during a forward arming and refueling point as part of Service Level Training Exercise 4-25 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Aug. 6, 2025. FARPs extend the operational range of a military aircraft, enabling them to remain engaged in combat or support operations without needing to return to a main base and allowing them to complete their mission. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Parker Peichel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.12.2025 12:15
    Photo ID: 9252473
    VIRIN: 250806-M-GA263-1210
    Resolution: 5780x3853
    Size: 905.87 KB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35B forward arming and refueling point [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Parker Peichel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    F-35B forward arming and refueling point
    F-35B forward arming and refueling point
    F-35B forward arming and refueling point
    F-35B forward arming and refueling point
    F-35B forward arming and refueling point
    F-35B forward arming and refueling point
    F-35B forward arming and refueling point
    F-35B forward arming and refueling point
    F-35B forward arming and refueling point
    F-35B forward arming and refueling point
    F-35B forward arming and refueling point

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download