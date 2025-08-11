Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailors conduct small arms live fire exercise [Image 3 of 4]

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    07.26.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William McCann 

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57)

    250726-N-HE318-1023 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 26, 2025) – Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Micheal Cook, right, instructs a Sailor during a small arms fire exercise aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), July 26, 2025. Mitscher, part of Carrier Strike Group 12, provides combatant commanders and America’s civilian leaders’ multi-domain power to deter adversaries, underpin American security, protect economic prosperity, and project global power. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William McCann)

    This work, USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailors conduct small arms live fire exercise [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 William McCann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

