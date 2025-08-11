USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailors conduct small arms live fire exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250726-N-HE318-1003 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 26, 2025) – Fire Controlman 3rd Class Noah Schneider inspects .50 caliber ammunition during a small arms fire exercise aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), July 26, 2025. Mitscher, part of Carrier Strike Group 12, provides combatant commanders and America’s civilian leaders’ multi-domain power to deter adversaries, underpin American security, protect economic prosperity, and project global power. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William McCann)