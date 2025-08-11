Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strength, Service, Seabee: BUC Edwards Reenlists at 22NCR [Image 2 of 6]

    Strength, Service, Seabee: BUC Edwards Reenlists at 22NCR

    GULFPORT, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2025

    22nd Naval Construction Regiment

    Chief Builder Nicole Edwards reenlists at 22 Naval Construction Regiment in Gulfport, Miss., Aug. 11, 2025. 22NCR commands naval construction forces for Navy Expeditionary Forces Europe-Africa/Task Force 68 across the 6th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.

