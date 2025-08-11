Strength, Service, Seabee: BUC Edwards Reenlists at 22NCR

Chief Builder Nicole Edwards reenlists at 22 Naval Construction Regiment in Gulfport, Miss., Aug. 11, 2025. 22NCR commands naval construction forces for Navy Expeditionary Forces Europe-Africa/Task Force 68 across the 6th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2025 04:47
|Photo ID:
|9251930
|VIRIN:
|250811-N-NO901-1006
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|4.5 MB
|Location:
|GULFPORT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
