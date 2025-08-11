Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Koa Moana 25 Marines Continue Renovations at Chuuk High School [Image 2 of 5]

    Koa Moana 25 Marines Continue Renovations at Chuuk High School

    CHUUK, MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    08.07.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Emanuel Cruz, a New Jersey native and heavy equipment operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 15, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, paints a wall as part of renovations for Chuuk High School during Koa Moana 25 on Chuuk, Federated States of Micronesia, August 7, 2025. Koa Moana 25 is an annual partnership in the Indo-Pacific region that strengthens established relationships, bolsters theater security cooperation, and enhances the resilience of our allies and partners through community outreach, medical and civic assistance, infrastructure improvement projects, and key leader exchanges. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy)

