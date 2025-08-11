Koa Moana 25 Marines Continue Renovations at Chuuk High School

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Joshua Mollie, a Georgia native and network chief with Combat Logistics Battalion 15, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, power washes a wall as part of renovations for Chuuk High School during Koa Moana 25 on Chuuk, Federated States of Micronesia, August 7, 2025. Koa Moana 25 is an annual partnership in the Indo-Pacific region that strengthens established relationships, bolsters theater security cooperation, and enhances the resilience of our allies and partners through community outreach, medical and civic assistance, infrastructure improvement projects, and key leader exchanges. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy)