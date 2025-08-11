USS Chosin Hosts USNA Midshipmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAN DIEGO (August 6, 2025) USS Chosin hosts midshipmen from the United States Naval Academy for a day underway during PROTRAMID on 6 August, 2025. PROTRAMID, short for Professional Training for Midshipmen, is a summer training program at the United States Naval Academy (USNA) where 2/C (junior) midshipmen experience different Navy and Marine Corps career paths.