    USS Chosin Hosts USNA Midshipmen [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Chosin Hosts USNA Midshipmen

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2025

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Michael Brennan 

    USS Chosin

    SAN DIEGO (August 6, 2025) USS Chosin hosts midshipmen from the United States Naval Academy for a day underway during PROTRAMID on 6 August, 2025. PROTRAMID, short for Professional Training for Midshipmen, is a summer training program at the United States Naval Academy (USNA) where 2/C (junior) midshipmen experience different Navy and Marine Corps career paths.

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.12.2025 00:40
    Photo ID: 9251699
    VIRIN: 250806-N-PG333-7974
    Resolution: 1086x724
    Size: 242.33 KB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    PROTRAMID

