2025 JBPHH Staff Sergeant release party

U.S. Air Force Col. Garrett Fisher, 15th Wing commander, gives closing remarks during a Staff Sergeant release party at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 8, 2025. The event recognized over 100 Team Hickam junior enlisted Airmen being selected as noncommissioned officers in the USAF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)