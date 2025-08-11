Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 JBPHH Staff Sergeant release party [Image 2 of 4]

    2025 JBPHH Staff Sergeant release party

    JBPHH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen celebrate during a Staff Sergeant Release Party at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 8, 2025. The event recognized over 100 Team Hickam junior enlisted Airmen being selected as noncommissioned officers in the USAF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 20:35
    Photo ID: 9251440
    VIRIN: 250809-F-JA727-1027
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: JBPHH, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 JBPHH Staff Sergeant release party [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2025
    SSgt Release Party

