Global Medic: Joint, International Training to Strengthen Battlefield Medical Readiness

Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Duvergé Sadrack, Marine 4th Medical Battalion, and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Esmeralda Cruz, Expeditionary Medical Facility 150, apply fake wounds to Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Joshua Ellison, U.S. Navy Expeditionary Medical Unit 13, in preparation for a mass-casualty training event as part of Global Medic at Fort McCoy, Wis., on Aug. 10, 2025. Global Medic exercises, such as this iteration, conducted within Global Strike, provide realistic medical support training in a joint environment alongside international partners. They focus on battlefield lifesaving, transporting wounded personnel by land and air, and operating combat support hospitals. Global Medic is the only joint component of Global Strike, involving participants from the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force and it is sanctioned for participation by allied forces, including the United Kingdom and Canada. These exercises prepare forces for large-scale combat operations, testing the medical capabilities and tactics of the Army Reserve and its joint and international partners.