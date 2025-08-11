Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Global Medic: Joint, International Training to Strengthen Battlefield Medical Readiness [Image 1 of 5]

    Global Medic: Joint, International Training to Strengthen Battlefield Medical Readiness

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jeffrey Duran 

    Medical Readiness and Training Command

    Army Staff Sgt. Bryan Watson, 7215th Medical Support Unit, applies a simulated wound to Hospitalman Aloneise Webber, U.S. Navy Expeditionary Medical Unit 13, in preparation for a mass-casualty training event as part of Global Medic at Fort McCoy, Wis., on Aug. 10, 2025. Global Medic exercises, such as this iteration, conducted within Global Strike, provide realistic medical support training in a joint environment alongside international partners. They focus on battlefield lifesaving, transporting wounded personnel by land and air, and operating combat support hospitals. Global Medic is the only joint component of Global Strike, involving participants from the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force and it is sanctioned for participation by allied forces, including the United Kingdom and Canada. These exercises prepare forces for large-scale combat operations, testing the medical capabilities and tactics of the Army Reserve and its joint and international partners.

    Date Taken: 08.10.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 19:13
    Photo ID: 9251357
    VIRIN: 250810-A-GA423-9204
    Resolution: 4417x3302
    Size: 3.93 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Global Medic: Joint, International Training to Strengthen Battlefield Medical Readiness [Image 5 of 5], by MSG Jeffrey Duran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CSTX
    Global Medic
    MRTC
    Medical Readiness Training Command
    Army Reserve
    Global Strike 25

