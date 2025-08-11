302d Airlift Wing Provides Aerial firefighting Support in Colorado

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The fire department at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., provides the water to fill the Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System known as MAFFS on a C-130H Hercules with the 302d Airlift Wing Aug. 8, 2025. The 302d AW tested the system in preparation for launch orders to provide aerial firefighting support for wildfires in Colorado. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Ms. Stacey Knott)