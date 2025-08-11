302d Airlift Wing Provides Aerial firefighting Support in Colorado

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A C-130H Hercules with the 302d Airlift Wing tests the Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System known as MAFFS on Aug. 8, 2025 at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo. The 302d AW tested the system in preparation for launch orders to provide aerial firefighting support for wildfires in Colorado. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Ms. Stacey Knott)