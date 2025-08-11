Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    302d Airlift Wing Provides Aerial firefighting Support in Colorado [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    302d Airlift Wing Provides Aerial firefighting Support in Colorado

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Stacey Knott 

    302nd Airlift Wing

    A C-130H Hercules with the 302d Airlift Wing tests the Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System known as MAFFS on Aug. 8, 2025 at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo. The 302d AW tested the system in preparation for launch orders to provide aerial firefighting support for wildfires in Colorado. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Ms. Stacey Knott)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 17:42
    Photo ID: 9251188
    VIRIN: 250808-F-UE453-1001
    Resolution: 2048x1508
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 302d Airlift Wing Provides Aerial firefighting Support in Colorado [Image 3 of 3], by Stacey Knott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    302d Airlift Wing Provides Aerial firefighting Support in Colorado
    302d Airlift Wing Provides Aerial firefighting Support in Colorado
    302d Airlift Wing Provides Aerial firefighting Support in Colorado

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Modular airborne fire fighting system (MAFFS)
    MAFFS; MAFFS 5; 302 AW; Air Force Reserve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download