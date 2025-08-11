Pa. National Guard hosts Lithuania’s Minister of National Defense

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Adjutant General of Pennsylvania Maj. Gen. John R. Pippy and senior leaders from the Pennsylvania Army and Air National Guard met with Republic of Lithuania’s Minister of National Defense Dovile Sakaliene and Lithuanian Ambassador to the United States Gediminas Varvuolis at Fort Indiantown Gap Aug. 11. The Pennsylvania National Guard and the Lithuanian Armed Forces have been partners in the Department of Defense State Partnership Program for more than 32-years, continually working to further security and cooperation between the United States and Lithuania, during which time more than 1,000 military-to-military engagements have been conducted. The visit included tours of the Pennsylvania National Guard’s Medical Battalion Training Site (MBTS), Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site (EAATS), the Aviation Maintenance Instruction Building (AMIB), the Muir Army Heliport flightline and an Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) demonstration from the 166th Regional Training Institute. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Wayne V. Hall)