Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pa. National Guard hosts Lithuania’s Minister of National Defense [Image 19 of 26]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Pa. National Guard hosts Lithuania’s Minister of National Defense

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2025

    Photo by Wayne Hall 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    The Adjutant General of Pennsylvania Maj. Gen. John R. Pippy and senior leaders from the Pennsylvania Army and Air National Guard met with Republic of Lithuania’s Minister of National Defense Dovile Sakaliene and Lithuanian Ambassador to the United States Gediminas Varvuolis at Fort Indiantown Gap Aug. 11. The Pennsylvania National Guard and the Lithuanian Armed Forces have been partners in the Department of Defense State Partnership Program for more than 32-years, continually working to further security and cooperation between the United States and Lithuania, during which time more than 1,000 military-to-military engagements have been conducted. The visit included tours of the Pennsylvania National Guard’s Medical Battalion Training Site (MBTS), Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site (EAATS), the Aviation Maintenance Instruction Building (AMIB), the Muir Army Heliport flightline and an Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) demonstration from the 166th Regional Training Institute. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Wayne V. Hall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 18:02
    Photo ID: 9251178
    VIRIN: 250811-Z-CQ783-1019
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 9.72 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pa. National Guard hosts Lithuania’s Minister of National Defense [Image 26 of 26], by Wayne Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pa. National Guard hosts Lithuania’s Minister of National Defense
    Pa. National Guard hosts Lithuania’s Minister of National Defense
    Pa. National Guard hosts Lithuania’s Minister of National Defense
    Pa. National Guard hosts Lithuania’s Minister of National Defense
    Pa. National Guard hosts Lithuania’s Minister of National Defense
    Pa. National Guard hosts Lithuania’s Minister of National Defense
    Pa. National Guard hosts Lithuania’s Minister of National Defense
    Pa. National Guard hosts Lithuania’s Minister of National Defense
    Pa. National Guard hosts Lithuania’s Minister of National Defense
    Pa. National Guard hosts Lithuania’s Minister of National Defense
    Pa. National Guard hosts Lithuania’s Minister of National Defense
    Pa. National Guard hosts Lithuania’s Minister of National Defense
    Pa. National Guard hosts Lithuania’s Minister of National Defense
    Pa. National Guard hosts Lithuania’s Minister of National Defense
    Pa. National Guard hosts Lithuania’s Minister of National Defense
    Pa. National Guard hosts Lithuania’s Minister of National Defense
    Pa. National Guard hosts Lithuania’s Minister of National Defense
    Pa. National Guard hosts Lithuania’s Minister of National Defense
    Pa. National Guard hosts Lithuania’s Minister of National Defense
    Pa. National Guard hosts Lithuania’s Minister of National Defense
    Pa. National Guard hosts Lithuania’s Minister of National Defense
    Pa. National Guard hosts Lithuania’s Minister of National Defense
    Pa. National Guard hosts Lithuania’s Minister of National Defense
    Pa. National Guard hosts Lithuania’s Minister of National Defense
    Pa. National Guard hosts Lithuania’s Minister of National Defense
    Pa. National Guard hosts Lithuania’s Minister of National Defense

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    State Partnership Program
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    Lithuania
    SPP
    Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site
    Pennsylvania National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download