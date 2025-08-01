Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Titan Tuesday: TSgt Johnathan Sabat [Image 2 of 2]

    Titan Tuesday: TSgt Johnathan Sabat

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana Bolfing 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Johnathan Sabat, 39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron bioenvironmental engineering flight chief, sets up a wet bulb globe temperature device at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 8, 2025. The device tracks heat and humidity to help prevent heat-related illnesses as part of occupational health operations led by Sabat and the bioenvironmental engineering flight, supporting 3,500 NATO personnel through initiatives such as air quality monitoring, a radon survey and an environmental sampling plan. (U.S. Air Force photo Illustration by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 05:41
    Photo ID: 9249534
    VIRIN: 250808-F-VB704-1272
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
    This work, Titan Tuesday: TSgt Johnathan Sabat [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Incirlik AB
    bioenvironmental engineering flight
    39th MDG
    39th OMRS
    Türkiye
    Titian Tuesday

