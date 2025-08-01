U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Johnathan Sabat, 39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron bioenvironmental engineering flight chief, sets up a wet bulb globe temperature device at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 8, 2025. The device tracks heat and humidity to help prevent heat-related illnesses as part of occupational health operations led by Sabat and the bioenvironmental engineering flight, supporting 3,500 NATO personnel through initiatives such as air quality monitoring, a radon survey and an environmental sampling plan. (U.S. Air Force photo Illustration by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2025 05:41
|Photo ID:
|9249534
|VIRIN:
|250808-F-VB704-1272
|Resolution:
|1880x1576
|Size:
|380.69 KB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Titan Tuesday: TSgt Johnathan Sabat [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.