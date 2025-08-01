Titan Tuesday: TSgt Johnathan Sabat

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Johnathan Sabat, 39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron bioenvironmental engineering flight chief, sets up a wet bulb globe temperature device at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 8, 2025. The device tracks heat and humidity to help prevent heat-related illnesses as part of occupational health operations led by Sabat and the bioenvironmental engineering flight, supporting 3,500 NATO personnel through initiatives such as air quality monitoring, a radon survey and an environmental sampling plan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)