USS Wayne E. Meyer conducts operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility as part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group

250729-N-VM650-1137 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (July 29, 2025) U.S. Navy Cmdr. Gerard Mauer, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108), speaks to Sailors during an award quarters on the mess decks in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)