USS Wayne E. Meyer conducts operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility as part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group

250728-N-VM650-1040 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (July 28, 2025) U.S. Sailors fold the U.S. national flag aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|07.28.2025
|08.11.2025 03:37
|9249509
|250728-N-VM650-1040
|3360x2240
|717.13 KB
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|2
|0
