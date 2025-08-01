Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B Btry 1-77 FAR, 41st FAB CoR

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Capt. Nicholas Biggar, right, commander of Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade hands the unit colors to incoming 1st Sgt. Dustin Williams during a change of responsibility ceremony at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 8, 2025. The 41st FAB is the only European based Fires brigade. The "Rail Gunners!" Brigade provides strategic, operational, and tactical-level fires and support throughout the U.S. European Command. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

