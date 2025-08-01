B Btry 1-77 FAR, 41st FAB CoR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Nicholas Biggar, right, commander of Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade and Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Palmer, outgoing 1st Sgt., hold up a farewell gift for SFC Palmer during a change of responsibility ceremony at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 8, 2025. The 41st FAB is the only European based Fires brigade. The "Rail Gunners!" Brigade provides strategic, operational, and tactical-level fires and support throughout the U.S. European Command. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)