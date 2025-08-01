Air Force Reserve leaders host Philippine Air Force Reserve delegation to strengthen partnerships

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Reserve Command (AFRC) leaders and three members of the Philippine Air Force join for a group photo during a visit to Headquarters AFRC as part of the Reserve Allies and Partners Program (RAPP), Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 7, 2025. The RAPP, directed by Lt. Gen. John Healy, chief of the Air Force Reserve and commander of AFRC, is designed to identify common interests and capabilities with partner nations to facilitate opportunities to train and exercise together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roger Parsons)