Air Force Reserve leaders host Philippine Air Force Reserve delegation to strengthen partnerships

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. John Healy, chief of the Air Force Reserve and commander of Air Force Reserve Command (AFRC), joins AFRC leaders in welcoming a Philippine Air Force Reserve delegation to Headquarters AFRC as part of the Reserve Allies and Partners Program (RAPP), Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 7, 2025. The RAPP, directed by Healy, is designed to identify common interests and capabilities with partner nations to facilitate opportunities to train and exercise together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roger Parsons)