NWS Yorktown celebrates 107th Anniversary at their award-winning Scudder Hall Galley

Yorktown, Va. (August 7, 2025) CS2 Ryan Wheaton; Captain Dan Patrick, Commanding Officer of Naval Weapons Station Yorktown; Sheila Noll, Chairman of the York County Board of Supervisors and Doug Holroyd, Vice-Chairman of the York County Board of Supervisors cut a specially prepared cake as part of the installation’s 107th Birthday Anniversary. The cake cutting was held at the installation’s award-winning Scudder Hall Galley as part of the installation’s monthly special meal. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|08.07.2025
|08.10.2025 14:33
|9248800
|250807-N-TG517-8741
|3835x2548
|1.57 MB
|YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
|2
|0
