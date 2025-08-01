Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NWS Yorktown celebrates 107th Anniversary at their award-winning Scudder Hall Galley [Image 3 of 4]

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2025

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (August 7, 2025) CS2 Ryan Wheaton; Captain Dan Patrick, Commanding Officer of Naval Weapons Station Yorktown; Sheila Noll, Chairman of the York County Board of Supervisors and Doug Holroyd, Vice-Chairman of the York County Board of Supervisors cut a specially prepared cake as part of the installation’s 107th Birthday Anniversary. The cake cutting was held at the installation’s award-winning Scudder Hall Galley as part of the installation’s monthly special meal. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

