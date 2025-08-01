NWS Yorktown celebrates 107th Anniversary at award-winning Scudder Hall Galley

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Yorktown, Va. (August 7, 2025) CS2 Ryan Wheaton; Captain Dan Patrick, Commanding Officer of Naval Weapons Station Yorktown and Sheila Noll, Chairman of the York County Board of Supervisors cut a specially prepared cake as part of the installation’s 107th Birthday Anniversary. The cake cutting was held at the installation’s award-winning Scudder Hall Galley as part of the installation’s monthly special meal. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).