    CP25 Preventive Medicine Exchange [Image 4 of 6]

    CP25 Preventive Medicine Exchange

    PORT OF SPAIN, TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Spc. Ethan Mccubbins 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (Aug. 8, 2025) Hospital Corpsman Joel Rivera Morales, assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), assists a Trinbagonian patient aboard Comfort in Port of Spain, Trinidad during Continuing Promise 2025, Aug. 8, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ethan McCubbins)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.10.2025 12:36
    Photo ID: 9248766
    VIRIN: 250808-A-TN407-1053
    Resolution: 4397x2931
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: PORT OF SPAIN, TT
    This work, CP25 Preventive Medicine Exchange [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Ethan Mccubbins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USNS Comfort
    Continuing Promise
    Enduring Promise
    Continuing Promise 2025
    CP25
    US Navy

