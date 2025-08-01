CP25 Preventive Medicine Exchange

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (Aug. 8, 2025) Lt. Andrea Hayes, a dietitian assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), converses with a member of the Caribbean Public Health Agency during a preventative medicine subject matter expert exchange in Port of Spain, Trinidad during Continuing Promise 2025, Aug. 8, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ethan McCubbins)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2025 12:36
|Photo ID:
|9248764
|VIRIN:
|250808-A-TN407-1088
|Resolution:
|5347x3565
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|PORT OF SPAIN, TT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
