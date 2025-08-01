Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    500th MIB-T Advances MI Relationship with JGSDF INSCOM [Image 6 of 8]

    500th MIB-T Advances MI Relationship with JGSDF INSCOM

    ICHIGAYA, JAPAN

    08.05.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks 

    500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater

    U.S. Army Col. Shawn C. Callahan, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater Commander and Japan Ground Self Defense Force Maj. Gen. Tatsuya Hirasawa, Intelligence Security Command Commanding General, exchange tokens of appreciation at Ichigaya, Japan, August 5, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks)

    This work, 500th MIB-T Advances MI Relationship with JGSDF INSCOM [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Tiffany Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

