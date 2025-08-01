500th MIB-T Advances MI Relationship with JGSDF INSCOM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Shawn C. Callahan, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater Commander, alongside Stephen Martyak, Pacific Liaison Detachment Director and Mark Miller, Engagements Officer, meet with Japan Ground Self Defense Force Maj. Gen. Tatsuya Hirasawa, Intelligence Security Command Commanding General, among several JGSDF leaders, to discuss the continued military intelligence partnership, bolstering capabilities and deterrence initiatives at Ichigaya, Japan, August 5, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks)