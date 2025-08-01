SMMC Ruiz receives 2025 MOWW Distinguished Service Award

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, attends the Commander-in-Chief Banquet as part of the 2025 Military Order of the World Wars (MOWW) National Convention, Tucson, Arizona, Aug. 9, 2025. Ruiz was selected as MOWW’s 2025 Distinguished Service Award (DSA) recipient for his more than three decades of exemplary service, while leading Marines across the globe and exemplifying the highest traditions of military leadership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by GySgt Jordan E. Gilbert)