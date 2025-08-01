Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SMMC Ruiz receives 2025 MOWW Distinguished Service Award [Image 4 of 16]

    SMMC Ruiz receives 2025 MOWW Distinguished Service Award

    TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2025

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jordan Gilbert 

    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, is inducted into the Military Order of the World Wars (MOWW) before the Commander-in-Chief Banquet as part of the 2025 MOWW National Convention, Tucson, Arizona, Aug. 9, 2025. Ruiz was selected as MOWW’s 2025 Distinguished Service Award (DSA) recipient for his more than three decades of exemplary service, while leading Marines across the globe and exemplifying the highest traditions of military leadership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by GySgt Jordan E. Gilbert)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2025
    Date Posted: 08.10.2025 05:51
    Location: TUCSON, ARIZONA, US
    TAGS

    SMMC
    Marines
    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps
    Marine Corps
    USMC

