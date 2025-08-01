Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers from multiple engineer units associated with Army Reserve’s 389th Engineer Battalion train at McCoy in July 2025 [Image 62 of 65]

    Soldiers from multiple engineer units associated with Army Reserve’s 389th Engineer Battalion train at McCoy in July 2025

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2025

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Soldiers from units associated with the 389th Engineer Battalion, an Army Reserve unit, conduct operations July 22, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Soldiers with the battalion in various engineer units conducted work on numerous troop projects around the installation while also training on multiple training events. More than 200 Soldiers associated with the 389th deployed to Fort McCoy for two weeks of annual training during the second half of July 2025. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.10.2025 04:01
    Photo ID: 9248475
    VIRIN: 250722-A-OK556-7390
    Resolution: 4382x3029
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Army engineers
    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    389th Engineer Battalion
    Army Reserve training
    Wisconsin

