Soldiers from multiple engineer units associated with Army Reserve’s 389th Engineer Battalion train at McCoy in July 2025

Soldiers from units associated with the 389th Engineer Battalion, an Army Reserve unit, conduct operations July 22, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Soldiers with the battalion in various engineer units conducted work on numerous troop projects around the installation while also training on multiple training events. More than 200 Soldiers associated with the 389th deployed to Fort McCoy for two weeks of annual training during the second half of July 2025. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)