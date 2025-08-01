Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 Kaneohe Bay Air Show: Day 1 [Image 3 of 10]

    2025 Kaneohe Bay Air Show: Day 1

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Estridge 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    A member of U.S. Special Operations Command’s Para Commandos, U.S. Special Operations Command, prepares to jump out of a C-130 Hercules during the 2025 MCBH Kaneohe Bay Air Show, Aug. 9, 2025. The U.S. SOCOM Para-Commandos were invited to participate in the 2025 MCBH Kaneohe Bay Air Show. The Kaneohe Bay Air Show will provide an opportunity to showcase the aircraft, equipment, and capabilities of the armed forces in the Indo-Pacific region to the local community. The air show, which will contain aerial performances, static displays, demonstrations, and vendors, is designed to celebrate MCBH’s longstanding relationship with the local community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Estridge)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2025
    Date Posted: 08.10.2025 02:52
    Photo ID: 9248407
    VIRIN: 250809-M-GP262-1010
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 15.45 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Kaneohe Bay Air Show: Day 1 [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Samuel Estridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    para-commandos
    MCBH
    Hawaii

