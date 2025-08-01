2025 Kaneohe Bay Air Show: Day 1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of U.S. Special Operations Command’s Para Commandos, U.S. Special Operations Command, prepare to jump out of a C-130 Hercules during the 2025 MCBH Kaneohe Bay Air Show, Aug. 9, 2025. The U.S. SOCOM Para-Commandos were invited to participate in the 2025 MCBH Kaneohe Bay Air Show. The Kaneohe Bay Air Show will provide an opportunity to showcase the aircraft, equipment, and capabilities of the armed forces in the Indo-Pacific region to the local community. The air show, which will contain aerial performances, static displays, demonstrations, and vendors, is designed to celebrate MCBH’s longstanding relationship with the local community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Estridge)