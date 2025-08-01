Republic of Korea Army Commander Observes U.S. Detainee Processing Operations

Maj. Gen. Kim Kwang Soo, commander of the Mobilization Forces Command, Republic of Korea Army, observes U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers conducting detainee processing procedures during Global Strike 2025, part of the Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX), at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 7, 2025.
