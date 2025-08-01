Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Republic of Korea Army Commander Observes U.S. Detainee Processing Operations [Image 6 of 7]

    Republic of Korea Army Commander Observes U.S. Detainee Processing Operations

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2025

    Photo by Capt. Jonathan Ferrer 

    78th Training Division

    Maj. Gen. Kim Kwang Soo, commander of the Mobilization Forces Command, Republic of Korea Army, observes U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers conducting detainee processing procedures during Global Strike 2025, part of the Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX), at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 7, 2025.

