Republic of Korea and U.S. Army Leaders Tour Training Prison Compound at Global Strike 2025

Maj. Gen. Kim Kwang Soo, commander of the Mobilization Forces Command, Republic of Korea Army, tours the training prison compound with Brig. Gen. John M. Dunn, deputy commanding general (operations) of the 200th Military Police Command, during Global Strike 2025, part of the Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX), at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 7, 2025.
