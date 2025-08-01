M240BB Live-Fire Aboard USS Somerset

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Lt. Alexander Nguyen, a dental officer with 1st Dental Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, fires a M240B as a part of Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.4 aboard USS Somerset (LPD 25), July 28, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Jesula Jeanlouis)