M240BB Live-Fire Aboard USS Somerset

U.S. Navy Lt. Alexander Nguyen, a dental officer with 1st Dental Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, fires a M240B as a part of Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.4 aboard USS Somerset (LPD 25), July 28, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Jesula Jeanlouis)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2025 13:44
|Photo ID:
|9247883
|VIRIN:
|250728-M-DP209-1052
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|493.45 KB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
