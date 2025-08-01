Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    M240BB Live-Fire Aboard USS Somerset [Image 4 of 7]

    M240BB Live-Fire Aboard USS Somerset

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jesula Jeanlouis 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Logan Frias, a motor transport operator with Fox Battery, 2nd Battalion, fires a M240B as a part of Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.4 aboard USS Somerset (LPD 25), July 28, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Jesula Jeanlouis)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 08.09.2025 13:44
    Photo ID: 9247875
    VIRIN: 250728-M-DP209-1015
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 444.35 KB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, M240BB Live-Fire Aboard USS Somerset [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Jesula Jeanlouis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1MLG
    1MEF
    CLR1
    Marines
    USMC
    QUART 25.4

