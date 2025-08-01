Gen. Donahue meeting the Fife and Drum Corps at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Gen. Christopher Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe-Africa and commander of Allied Land Command NATO, presents challenge coins to Soldiers assigned to The United States Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps prior to the Corps performance at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo at Edinburgh Castle, Edinburgh, Scotland, U.K. on August 8, 2025. The Tattoo celebrated its 75th anniversary in 2025, inviting dignitaries and military officials from around the world to watch the performances of international military bands and other performing groups.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gabriel Bacewicz)