    Gen. Donahue meeting the Fife and Drum Corps at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo [Image 3 of 5]

    Gen. Donahue meeting the Fife and Drum Corps at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

    EDINBURGH, CITY OF, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Bacewicz 

    The United States Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps

    U.S. Army Gen. Christopher Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe-Africa and commander of Allied Land Command NATO, presents a challenge coin to Chief Warrant Officer 3 Benjamin McMillan, commander of The United States Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps prior to the Corps performance at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo at Edinburgh Castle, Edinburgh, Scotland, U.K. on August 8, 2025. The Tattoo celebrated its 75th anniversary in 2025, inviting dignitaries and military officials from around the world to watch the performances of international military bands and other performing groups.
    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gabriel Bacewicz)

